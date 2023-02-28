Andover, ranked No. 8 in Class 4A, defeated Centennial 86-59 on Monday evening on the Cougars’ court. Sam Musungu tallied 21 points for the Huskies (18-6), and Ben Kopitzke, one of 10 semifinalists for Mr. Basketball, had 20 points. Ty Burgoon netted 17 points and Timmy Ball 15 for Centennial (5-19).

