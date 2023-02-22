Jackson

Jackson Driessen, shown here in a previous game, scored 44 points against Coon Rapids.

 Jon Namyst

Jackson Driessen erupted for a school record 44 points as Centennial defeated Coon Rapids 94-78 on the Cardinals court Tuesday evening.

Driessen, 6-foot-2 sophomore guard, shot 9-for-14 on three-pointers and 5-for-7 on two’s for a total of 14-for-21 on field goals. He was torrid at the line as well, 7-for-8, and snagged seven rebounds.

