Jackson Driessen erupted for a school record 44 points as Centennial defeated Coon Rapids 94-78 on the Cardinals court Tuesday evening.
Driessen, 6-foot-2 sophomore guard, shot 9-for-14 on three-pointers and 5-for-7 on two’s for a total of 14-for-21 on field goals. He was torrid at the line as well, 7-for-8, and snagged seven rebounds.
Driessen, who’s averaging 11 points, tied the team record with his nine 3-pointers, and his 44 points was one better than Tyler Peterson’s previous record of 43 set in 2016.
Ty Burgoon also had a big game with 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Cougars (5-17). Tyler Mabry added 15 points.
In the free-wheeling game, Jerry Peterson tallied 31 points for Coon Rapids (5-18). Connor Jordan added 14 points.
