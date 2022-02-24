Maple Grove shut down Centennial 65-33 on Wednesday evening on the Cougars court. Lincoln Pablicki had 12 points and Matthew Hosmann 11 for the Crimson (12-11), who had 11 players score. Reese Neudahl netted 12 points for the Cougars (6-17).

