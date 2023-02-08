Centennial pulled off an upset Tuesday evening, over No. 7 ranked Maple Grove 37-36 at home. Ty Burgoon led the Cougars (4-14) with 16 points. Timmy Ball was next with eight. Edwin Dorbor and Gannon McGuire scored nine each for Maple Grove (13-5). Centennial lost to Maple Grove 63-35 on Jan. 12. The Crimson, whose previous low score was 54, were 13-2 before losing their last three games, to Osseo 58-54 and Andover 83-69 before facing Centennial.

