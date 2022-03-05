The Centennial Cougars closed the regular season with losses against Totino-Grace 69-39 on Tuesday and Robbinsdale Armstrong 65-67 on Friday. Centennial has a 7-19 record and finished 4-15 in the Northwest Suburban. Against Armstrong, Reese Neudahl netted 17 points and Luke Clark 14. Payton Mogire had 14 points and Seth Newbern 12 for Armstrong (12-14).

