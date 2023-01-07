The Blaine Bengals won a shootout over Centennial 86-73 on Friday evening in Blaine. The Cougars (2-6) also lost to Forest Lake 70-51 on Thursday evening.
Blaine (5-4) was led by Ryan Bohemian with 21 points, Zack Schusted with 20 and Ethan Bettis with 15. Blaine made 11 three-pointers. Centennial shot very well, 12-for-27 on three’s and 38-for-70 overall. Ty Burgoon sank 26 points for the Cougars, shooting 11-for-19 with two 3-pointers. Jackson Driessen shot 5-for-6 on three’s and totaled 17 points. Will Quick was next with nine.
