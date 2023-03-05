Centennial lost its regular season and conference finale to Robbinsdale Armstrong 71-45 on Friday evening in Robbinsdale. Owen Skram sank 21 points and Seth Newbern 13 for Armstrong (9-17). Jack D’Agostino led Centennial with 13 points. Centennial finished the regular season 5-21 overall and 3-16 in the Northwest Suburban. The Cougars face Duluth East there in Section 7AAAA on Wednesday, 7 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.