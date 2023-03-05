Centennial lost its regular season and conference finale to Robbinsdale Armstrong 71-45 on Friday evening in Robbinsdale. Owen Skram sank 21 points and Seth Newbern 13 for Armstrong (9-17). Jack D’Agostino led Centennial with 13 points. Centennial finished the regular season 5-21 overall and 3-16 in the Northwest Suburban. The Cougars face Duluth East there in Section 7AAAA on Wednesday, 7 p.m.
