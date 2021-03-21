The Centennial Cougars season ended with a 76-54 loss to Mounds View on Saturday. Mason Lindsay scored 16 points and Evan Walsh 15 for the Cougars, who finished 2-17. Kobe Kirk led Mounds View (16-3) with 20 points.
Latest News
- Wrestling: Bears have one state qualifier, Sloan
- Boys hockey: Cougars rule 3rd period, advance to finals with 6-2 win over Blaine
- Girls hockey: Centennial upsets Maple Grove 4-1, earns state trip
- Boys basketball: Cougars done, los to Mounds View
- Gymnastics: Mahtomedi's Huber, Bush reach state, team 3rd in section
- Girls basketball: Centennial rolls past Osseo 82-54 in section opener
- Gymnastics: Bears 2nd in section, have 3 state qualifiers
- Swimming: Cougars' Belting is all-stater placing 7th in 50 free
Most Popular
Articles
- Lino Lakes Council takes action against Ware Road property owner
- New restaurant opening this summer promises 'really good food'
- Circle Pines developing offer for Down Under property
- Lino Lakes Council moves forward with hard court plans at Tower Park
- Indoor gun range planned on Centerville Road
- Trollhaugen announces expansion amidst busiest year ever
- Corned beef and cabbage – As Irish as apple pie
- Next stop along lake trail, Saputo Station
- White Bear Lake Police Chief shares stats
- Middle school activity prompts discussion of privilege at school board meeting
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 28
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.