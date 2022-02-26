The Centennial Cougars turned back Anoka 61-56 on Friday night, reversing an earlier loss to the Tornadoes. Taiden Johnson sank 17 points, Luke Clark 14, Reese Neudahl 10, Ty Burgoon nine and Andrew Gerten eight for the Cougars (7-17). Anoka (5-18) got 22 points from Jay Nyamari.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.