The Coon Rapids Cardinals (7-8) downed Centennial 72-55 on Thursday evening, with M.J. Gallmah netting 22 points, Jordan Doe 17 and Elijah Smith 16. Centennial (2-13) had Luke Clark and Zach Frank with 13 points each, and Tommy Palmsteen and Ty Burgoon with 10 each.

