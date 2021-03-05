The Coon Rapids Cardinals (7-8) downed Centennial 72-55 on Thursday evening, with M.J. Gallmah netting 22 points, Jordan Doe 17 and Elijah Smith 16. Centennial (2-13) had Luke Clark and Zach Frank with 13 points each, and Tommy Palmsteen and Ty Burgoon with 10 each.
