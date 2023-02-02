Champlin Park handed Centennial a 75-64 loss on Wednesday evening in Champlin. Molly Komara sank 17 points, Luke Graff 14 and Preston Thielke 10 for the Rebels (5-10). Ty Burgoon and Jack D’Agostino each netted 15 points for the Cougars (3-14) and Henry Pirner added nine.

