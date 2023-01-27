Centennial got back in the win column with a 73-58 conquest of Coon Rapids at home Thursday evening, snapping a 10-game losing streak. Eleven players scored for the Cougars (3-12), who led 41-27 at halftime. Jackson Driessen with 13 points and Jack D’Agostino with 12 led the way. Luke Gunderman and Tyler Mabry added nine points each. Jackson Hettwer led the Cardinals (4-10) with 17.

