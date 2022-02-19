The Centennial Cougars beat Champlin Park for the first time in nine years, pulling out a 77-76 win over the Rebels, on Friday evening at home.
The Cougars had lost 18 straight to the Rebels since beating them in the 2013 playoffs.
Kevin Jansa sank two three-pointers down the stretch to put the Cougars in front. Luke Clark tallied 22 points, Reese Neudahl 17, Jansa 12, Jack D’Agostino 11 and Taiden Johnson nine for the Cougars (6-12). D’Agostino is a freshman who was averaging 3.5 points.
Clark and Will Quick combined to hold one of Champlin Park’s best players to nine points. Aho Taki and Ethan Lukandwa led the Rebels (6-16) with 17 points each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.