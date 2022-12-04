Ty Burgoon dominated with 34 points as the Centennial Cougars opened with a 63-54 win over Woodbury at home Saturday. Burgoon, a junior guard, sank 14 of 17 free shots and was 9-for-19 on field goals including 2-for-5 on three’s, while snagging seven rebounds. Jack Dagastino added 11 points. Josh Lee nabbed eight rebounds. Kellen Binder notched seven points and seven rebounds. For Woodbury, Marum (first name not provided) netted 21 points and Carter Bolin 14.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.