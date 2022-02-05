The Blaine Bengals stymied Centennial 74-53 on Friday night, reversing an earlier loss to the Cougars. Blaine (5-13) was led by Ethan Pettis with 20 points and Kallen Tinsen-Jenkins with 19. For the Cougars (3-14), Luke Clark and Reese Neudahl each netted 17 points and Ty Burgoon 12. 

