The Anoka Tornadoes tripped Centennial 79-69 on the Cougars court Thursday evening. Jay Nyamari netted 27 points, Keenan Rodriguez 22 and AJ Howze 18 for the Tornadoes (5-10). Luke Clark tallied 24 points and Reese Neudahl 17 for the Cougars (3-11).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.