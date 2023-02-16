Anoka had five double-digit scorers and overtook Centennial 81-74 on Wednesday evening in Anoka. Jackson Driessen scored 22 points for Centennial (4-16), which led 46-38 at the half. Jacob Hosfield and Ty Burgoon netted 17 points each and Luke Gunderson 11. For Anoka (11-9), Donald Prah sank 17 points, Chris Cooper 16, Reagan Reader 15, Trey Borchers 15, and Peyton Pedany 13.

