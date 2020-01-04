White Bear Lake fended off a Centennial team looking for its first win 66-63 on Friday evening at Centennial. Junior guard Kanye Raheem led the Bears (3-5) with 24 points. Jack Janicki chipped in 12 points, and Moses Hancock and Brice Peters 11 apiece. For the Cougars (0-9), Mason Lindsey also tallied 24 points. Thomas Palmsteen added 18 points and Evan Walsh 11.
