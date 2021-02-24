Centennial bounced back from a humbling first half to beat Maple Grove in a duel of top-ten teams 63-60 in overtime Tuesday evening at home.
The Cougars sank their last 14 free shots, eight of them in overtime, and heated up on three-point shooting in the second half.
“Very proud of the girls. They battled, and even after Kennedy Klick hits the near half-court bank shot to send it to OT, we didn’t sulk,” said Jamie Sobolik, Centennial coach. “We stayed focused on what we were trying to do offensively and defensively to stick to the game plan.”
Jodi Anderson sank 19 points, Marissa Frost 11, and Camille Cummings and Jenna Guyer 10 each and Megan Stacy eight for the No. 4 ranked Cougars (11-1).
Kylie Baranick led No. 7 Maple Grove (10-2) with 14 points. Ari Gordon added 11, Jordan Ode 10 and Kennedy Klick nine, including a three-pointer that sent the game to overtime.
Centennial was coming off a 45-32 loss to Elk River in a duel of unbeatens. In the first half against Maple Grove, the Cougars were shut down again by a swarming Crimson defense and trailed 24-14.
However, the Cougars, 1-for-10 on three’s in the first half, found the range in the second half, going 6-for-9. They were down 43-35 before Anderson sank two of three treys, followed by Stacy nailing two straight, the second of those giving the Cougars a 47-46 lead.
“We finally got our shooting stroke back in the second half. Not sure if the hype of the last two games was causing nerves, but things have been very off for us,” Sobolik said. “The girls were able to get things going with their shots and it became infectious. Megan Stacy’s two 3’s off the bench with less than 5:00 to play was an incredible lift for our team.”
Cummings hit two free shots with 52 seconds left for a 51-48 lead, and Guyer sank two with 4.8 seconds left for a 53-50 lead. However, Klick, at full gallop, launched a three-pointer that banked through the cords at the horn.
In the overtime, Centennial was 8-for-8 at the line, four of them by Frost and two each by Cummings and Anderson. They were 18-for-25 in the game.
The Cougars got two crucial turnovers when Anderson and Guyer each took a charge from the Crimson, who did a great job of slashing to the basket throughout the game. Another key play was Sydney Kubes stealing the ball near midcoast and bolting to the hoop where she fed Cummings for a layup that made it 57-53.
Both teams played excellent defense.
“We gave up 24 first half points, which is a good half, but too many of their baskets were on defensive mistakes again," Sobolik said. “I thought the girls played a very focused half and caused a lot of problems for Maple Grove. It obviously helped that when we did give up open shots, they didn’t capitalize on those opportunities like they did the first half.”
