Centennial bounced back from a humbling first half to beat Maple Grove in a duel of top-ten teams 63-60 in overtime Tuesday evening at home.
The Cougars sank their last 12 free shots, eight of them in overtime, and heated up on three-point shooting in the second half.
Jodi Anderson sank 19 points, Marissa Frost 11, and Camille Cummings and Jenna Guyer 10 each and Megan Stacy eight for the No. 4 ranked Cougars (11-1).
Kylie Baranick led No. 14 Maple Grove (10-2) with 14 points. Ari Gordon added 11, Jordan Ode 10 and Kennedy Klick nine, including a three-pointer that sent the game to overtime.
Centennial was coming off a 45-32 loss to Elk River in a duel of unbeatens. In the first half against Maple Grove, the Cougars were shut down again by a swarming Crimson defense and trailed 24-14.
However, the Cougars, 1-for-7 on three’s in the first half, found the range in the second half. They were down 43-35 before Anderson sank two of three treys, followed by Stacy nailing two straight, the second of those giving the Cougars a 47-46 lead.
Cummings hit two free shots with 52 seconds left for a 51-48 lead, and Guyer sank two with 4.8 seconds left for a 53-50 lead. However, Klick, at full gallop, launched a three-pointer that banked through the cords at the horn.
In the overtime, Centennial was 8-for-8 at the line, four of them by Frost and two each by Cummings and two each by Anderson and Cummings. The Cougars got two crucial turnovers when Anderson and Guyer each took a charge from the Crimson, who did a great job of slashing to the basket throughout the game. Another key play was Sydney Kubes stealing the ball near midcoast and bolting to the hoop where she fed Cummings for a layup that made it 57-53.
