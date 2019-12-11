Mahtomedi defeated Centennial 72-59 on Tuesday evening, led by Brody Fox with 20 points and Cole Chapman with 18. Luke Ricker added 10 for the Zephyrs (2-2). For Centennial (0-3), Thomas Palmsteen and Jaxon Waldvogel tallied 15 points each and Mason Lindsey 14.

