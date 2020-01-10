Andover tripped Centennial 80-69 on Thursday evening at Centennial, with Jack Sharon hitting 20 points and Austin Learned to lead the Huskies (4-7). For Centennial (0-11), Thomas Palmsteen and Jaxon Waldvogel sank 18 points each and Mason Lindsey 11.
