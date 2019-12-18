The Centennial Cougars fought off an upset bid by Rogers 70-65 at home Tuesday evening. The Cougars (6-1) were powered by senior post Jenna Guyer with 27 points. Jodi Anderson added 13 points and Hannah Herzig 11 (9-for-12 on free shots. Ellie Buzzell pumped in 24 points for Rogers (2-5), sinking six of seven from 3-point range.
