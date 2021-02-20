In a duel of 10-0 teams, Elk River shut down Centennial’s offense and won 45-32 on the Elks’ court on Friday evening. Jordan Langbehn scored 17 points for the Elks and Elly Bahr added nine. The Cougars three double-digit scorers were limited to 17 points between them as Camille Cummings had seven, Jodi Anderson six and Jenna Guyer four. The Cougars came into the game averaging 68 points. 

