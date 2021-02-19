The unbeaten Centennial Cougars warded off what would have been a huge upset by Rogers 61-59 on Wednesday evening at home. Rogers has a 1-8 record.
“Rogers was handed the hardest schedule in our conference and has had to play the top teams in our conference the first half of the season,” Cougar coach Jamie Sobolik noted. “Almost all of their games have been close until the end so we knew they were going to give us a tough game.”
Camille Cummings scored 19 points, Jenna Guyer 12, and Jodi Anderson 11 for Centennial (10-0). Anderson had foul trouble and played only 20 minutes. The Cougars shot 6-for-12 on three-pointers.
Alex Fuller tallied 21 points for Rogers. Ellie Buzzelle added 15 and Clara Glad 11.
“Their defense was very physical and aggressive and were allowed to play that way, which caused our guards fits,” Sobolik said. “We had a number of defensive breakdowns that gave up easy FGs that we need to get fixed before Friday night.”
The Cougars and Elk River, both 10-0, will clash Friday evening in Elk River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.