Centennial broke into the win column, beating Anoka 62-57 on Monday evening in Anoka. Mason Lindsay tallied 17 points, Luke Clark 15, Tommy Palmsteen 12, and Kevin Jansoff 10 for the Cougars (1-3). Evan Walsh added six and Reese Neudahl two. Keeping Anoka (0-4) in the game were Keenan Rodriguez with 23 points and Donald Prah with 14.

