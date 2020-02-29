Centennial lost its regular-season finale to Totino-Grace 77-66 on Friday evening. Jackson Waldvogel tallied 23 points for the Cougars (4-22). Richard Hemric added 12 points and Evan Walsh 10. For Totino-Grace (18-8), freshman Taisan Chatman pumped in 30 points and Devin Burger 19. Centennial finished 4-8 in the Northwest Suburban. The Section 5AAAA start Wednesday.

