Centennial pulled out a 65-62 win over Eden Prairie on Saturday on the Eagles’ court. Jodi Anderson netted 18 points and Jenna Guyer 16 to lead the Cougars (2-1). Sydney Kubes added 10, Hannah Herzig seven, Hailey Herzig six, and Grace Johnson and Camille Cummings four each. Nzeka Oblazor hit 16 and Natalie Mazurek 14 for Eden Prairie (1-2).

