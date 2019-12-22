The No. 5 ranked Centennial Cougars turned back Champlin Park 61-53 on Friday evening. The Cougars (7-1) were paced by Jodi Anderson with 14 points. Jenna Guyer added 12, Camille Cummings nine, and Hannah Herzig eight. Maye Fitzpatrick netted 10 and Miyah Dubose nine for the Rebels (2-5).
