The Centennial Cougars cruised to a 73-37 win over the Andover Huskies on Wednesday evening in Andover. Camille Cummings sparked the Cougars (2-0) with 17 points and five steals. Jodi Anderson hit 15 points, and Jenna Guyer snagged 15 rebounds while scoring 11 points. Haley Mulberry chipped in eight points.

