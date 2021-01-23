The Centennial Cougars achieved both objectives against an aggressive Blaine squad Friday night, winning the game 59-48 while Jodi Anderson notched her 1,000th point.
Anderson needed 14 to reach the milestone. She had just four with six minutes left as Blaine defenders clamped down on her effectively. However, the 5-foot-11 senior guard struck for a 3-point play on a drive and a 3-point shot in quick succession, added a free shot, and, with 33 seconds left, drilled a 3-point shot from the top of the key for the final points of the game, putting her at 1,000.
After getting hugs from teammates she ran to the stands to embrace her parents, with her father lifting her off her feet with a bear hug.
Junior guard Camille Cummings led the Cougars (3-0) with 18 points, including a 3-point shot followed by a steal and a 3-point play that opened a 49-41 lead. Junior guard Sydney Kubes matched Anderson’s 14-point output. Maddy Bryant sank 22 points for Blaine (1-2).
The Bengals kept it close with persistent defensive pressure on the ball leading to many Cougars turnovers, along with 3-point sharpshooting.
