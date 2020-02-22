Centennial closed the regular season with a 49-47 loss to Maple Grove on Friday evening at home. The Crimson had the ball for the last minute and sank two free shots with three seconds left. Jodi Anderson tallied 25 points for the Cougars but nobody else had more than six. Kylie Baraneck sank 14 points, Abby Schulte 13 and Jordyn Lamker 13 for Maple Grove (21-5), which also beat the Cougars 54-46 in their first meeting. Centennial finished 7-5 in the Northwest Suburban Conference and will take 19-7 overall record into Section 5AAAA starting Wed

