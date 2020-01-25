The Centennial Cougars overcame some hot shooting by two Anoka guards to defeat the Tornadoes 78-71 at home Friday evening. Jenna Guyer sank 24 points and Jodi Anderson 21 for the Cougars (15-2). Sydney Kubes added 10 points and Grace Johnson nine. For Anoka (6-12), senior guard Jersi McAlpine pumped in 28 points and junior guard Olivia Anderson 26 points. Anderson is averaging 18 points and McAlpine 11.
