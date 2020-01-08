The No. 5 ranked Centennial Cougars pulled out a 65-62 win over No. 18 Blaine on Tuesday evening at home. Jenna Guyer netted 15 points, Hannah Herzig 12, Sydney Kubes 11, Grace Johnson and Jodi Anderson eight each and Camille Cummings seven for the Cougars (12-1). Kayla Bohr tallied 27 points for Blaine (10-2) and Madison Hoene added 15.
