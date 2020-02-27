Centennial opened defense of their Section 5AAAA crown by defeating Osseo 80-51 at home Wednesday evening. Jodi Anderson netted 18 points, Jenna Guyer 14, Sydney Kubes 13 and Camille Cummings 12 for Centennial, which had 12 players score. Jaiden Kline scored 19 and Ava Holman 13 for Osseo. Centennial (20-7), seeded No. 3, faces No. 2 Roseville Area (19-8) on Saturday, 3 p.m., at Anoka. In the other semifinal, top-seeded Park Center (23-4) faces Champlin Park (12-14) at 1 p.m.
