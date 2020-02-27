Centennial opened defense of their Section 5AAAA crown by defeating Osseo 80-51 at home Wednesday evening. Jodi Anderson netted 18 points, Jenna Guyer 14, Sydney Kubes 13 and Camille Cummings 12 for Centennial, which had 12 players score. Jaiden Kline scored 19 and Ava Holman 13 for Osseo. Centennial (20-7), seeded No. 3, faces No. 2 Roseville Area (19-8) on Saturday, 3 p.m., at Anoka. In the other semifinal, top-seeded Park Center (23-4) faces Champlin Park (12-14) at 1 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.