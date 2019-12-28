Centennial pulled out a 61-49 win over Robbinsdale Cooper at the Roseville Holiday Invitational on Friday evening.
The No. 5 ranked Cougars were led by 6-2 senior center Jenna Guyer with 18 points and 18 rebounds, and junior guard Jodi Anderson with 16 points. Hannah Herzig, sophomore guard, added nine points.
Grace Johnson, senior point guard, netted eight points and did a solid job marshaling the ball while guarded aggressively by the Hawks.
Centennial (8-1) will take on host Roseville Area (7-3) in the finals on Saturday, 6:15 p.m.
Cooper (6-2) got 14 points each from junior center Meme Wheeler and junior guard Jayla Reliford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.