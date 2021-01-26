Centennial remained unbeaten with a 70-43 conquest of Anoka at home Monday evening. Jodi Anderson led 11 players in the scoring column with 15 points. Haley Mulberry added 12, Camille Cummings 11, Jenna Guyer nine, and Maria Frost and Grace Pullman seven each. Olivia Anderson netted 19 points for Anoka (0-4). 

