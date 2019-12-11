The Centennial Cougars defeated Totino-Grace 66-53 on Tuesday evening, improving to 4-1. Hannah Herzig and Jodi Anderson led with 17 points each. Camilla Cummings added 14 and Jenna Guyer eight. Carla Meyer scored 19 for the Eagles (2-4).

