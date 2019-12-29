The Centennial Cougars advanced to the finals of the Roseville Holiday Tournament, beating the host Raiders 59-51 on Saturday evening. Centennial (9-1) faces Rogers (4-6) in the finals Monday at 8 p.m. Coach Jamie Solbick pointed out that beating Roseville is important with regard to Section 5AAAA seeding. Park Center will be the likely top seed with other teams battling for No. 2. Leading the No. 5 ranked Cougars against Roseville were Jodi Anderson with 16 points and Camille Cummings with 12. Adding eight each were Hailey Herzig, Hannah Herzig, and Stacey Kubes with eight each. Raj’Janee Meadows sank 17 points and Tamia Ugass 12 for Roseville. Centennial had defeated Robbinsdale Cooper 61-49 in the semifinals Friday.
