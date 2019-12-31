Centennial captured the Roseville Holiday Invitational title defeating Rogers 65-49 in the finals Monday evening. Jenna Guyer netted 19 points and Jodi Anderson 18 to lead the Cougars (10-1). Hannah Herzig and Sydney Kubes added eight points each and Camille Cummings six. Ellie Buzzelle led Rogers (4-7) with 19 points. Centennial beat Robbinsdale Cooper 61-49 and Roseville Area 59-51 on Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.