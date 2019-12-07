The Centennial Cougars, ranked No. 9 in Class 4A, are 3-1 after after thumping Robbinsdale Armstrong 64-37 on the road Friday evening. Jenna Guyer, senior center, poured in 22 points. Ten players scored. Hannah Herzig chipped in nine points, Jodi Anderson eight and Haley Mulberry seven.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.