The Centennial Cougars picked up three second straight win — after starting the season 0-13 — defeating Anoka 61-55 on Friday evening in Anoka. Leading the Cougars were Mason Lindsay with 15 points and seven rebounds, and Reese Neudahl with 10 points and eight rebounds. For Anoka (4-11), DeAndre Miller had 15 points, and Albert Tinnel 13 points and 11 rebounds. Centennial picked up its first win Tuesday against Coon Rapids 82-66.
