A Centennial team looking for its first win faced a rather daunting schedule at the East Ridge holiday tournament. The Cougars (0-8) lost to Class 3A’s top-ranked Minnehaha Academy 101-44 on Friday and to Class 4A’s No. 8 ranked Eastview 79-42 on Saturday. Against Minnehaha Academy, Mason Lindsay scored 10 points and Thomas Palmsteen seven. For the Redhawks (6-2), seven-foot junior Chet Holmgren led with 19 points. Donovan Smith and Prince Aligbe added 14 each. Jalen Suggs, this season’s likely Mr. Basketball, had six points. Against Eastview, Lindsay and Jaxon Waldvogel netted 10 points each, and Brandon Ruikka and Reese Neudahl eight each. For Eastview (7-1), Wisconsin Badgers recruit Steven Crowl led with 23 points and Ryan Nissen added 17.
