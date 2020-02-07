Elk River handed Centennial a 61-55 loss on Thursday evening at Centennial. Ricky Hemric sank 14 points, Jaxon Waldvogel 12, and Thomas Palmsteen and Mason Lindsay 10 each for the Cougars (2-18). Elk River (4-15) was led by Payton Mielke with 19 points and Brandon O’Connor with 16.
