The Centennial Cougars lost their opener to Spring Lake Park 87-47 on Thursday evening on the Panthers court. Zack Frank scored 14 points for the Cougars. Reese Neudahl was next with nine. Spring Lake Park had seven players in doubles figures led by Logan Kinsley with 14 and Kaleb Skelly with 13.
