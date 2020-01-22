With Jaxon Waldvogel pouring in 38 points, Centennial broke into the win column by clipping Coon Rapids 82-66 with a big second half Tuesday evening in Coon Rapids. Waldvogel, senior guard who had been averaging 7.2 points, drilled nine 3-point shots against the Cardinals. Centennial was 0-13 entering the game and trailed 43-36 at halftime but outscored the hosts 46-23 in the second half. Thomas Palmsteen chipped in 17 points and Mason Lindsay 12. For Coon Rapids (4-8), Jordan Doe and Talan Elmi netted 15 point and Jackson Aurelius 13.
