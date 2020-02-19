Centennial picked up its fourth win of the season 83-74 over Anoka at home Tuesday evening. Evan Walsh sank 20 points, Richard Hemric 16, Jaxon Waldvogel 15 and Mason Lindsay 13 for the Cougars (4-19). Brody Lake hit 22 and DeAndre Miller 15 for the Tornadoes (also 4-19). The Cougars have swept Coon Rapids and Anoka for their four wins.

