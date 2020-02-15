Champlin Park handed Centennial a 68-55 loss on Friday evening at Centennial. Miya Dubose hit 15 points, Maya Fitzpatrick 14, Gina Sefferud 13 and Amelia Valentino 11 for the Rebels (8-14). Jenna Guyer had 21 and Jodi Anderson 17 for the Cougars. Centennial is 18-6 after losing four of their last seven games. They beat the Rebels earlier in the season 61-53.
Latest News
- Hockey: Bear boys lose conference finale to champ Raiders 5-4
- Basketball: Zephyr boys win streak broken by South St. Paul 76-74
- Basketball: Champlin Park trips Centennial girls 68-55
- Basketball: Champlin thumps Cougar boys 97-35
- Basketball: Mahtomedi girls beat Packers 79-49
- Basketball: Bear boys lose to Woodbury 55-48
- Hockey: Zephyr girls nipped by So. St. Paul 2-1 in section, finish 16-9-2
- Hockey: Cougar boys top Rogers 5-3, finish regular season 13-10
Most Popular
Articles
- Historic Lakeside Club restaurant approaches closing time
- Suspects in Lino Lakes US Bank robbery located
- 2020 Anoka County, Lino Lakes special election results
- Living ‘regular lives,’ they serve
- County shares 3 options for Birch Street
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Dance team: Viewettes place 3rd in section jazz, advance to state
- Shoreview’s Kyra Condie climbs her way to Olympics
- Ramsey County Sheriff Reports
- Firefighter retires after 40 years of service
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Do you plan to vote on Feb. 11, if so, who do you plan to vote for Anoka County Commissioner?
The special general election for the Anoka County Commissioner District 6 seat will be held Feb. 11. Candidates Jeff Reinert and Cindy Hansen won the special primary election back in November. The seat is vacant due to former commissioner Rhonda Sivarajah being selected as the county administrator.
You voted:
Online Poll
Do you plan to vote on Feb. 11, if so, who do you plan to vote for Lino Lakes City Council?
There will be a special election Feb. 11 to fill one seat on the Lino Lakes City Council. The seat is currently vacant due to former Councilman Rob Rafferty winning the November election to become mayor.
You voted:
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.