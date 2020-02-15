Champlin Park handed Centennial a 68-55 loss on Friday evening at Centennial. Miya Dubose hit 15 points, Maya Fitzpatrick 14, Gina Sefferud 13 and Amelia Valentino 11 for the Rebels (8-14). Jenna Guyer had 21 and Jodi Anderson 17 for the Cougars. Centennial is 18-6 after losing four of their last seven games. They beat the Rebels earlier in the season 61-53.

