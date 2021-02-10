Top-ranked Champlin Park defeated Centennial 80-34 on Tuesday evening on the Cougars’ court. Joshua Strong tallied 23 points and Francis Nwaokorie 19 for the Rebels (8-0). Mason Lindsay scored 11 for Centennial (1-7).
