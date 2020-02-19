The Centennial Cougars stymied Anoka 45-22 in their lowest-scoring game of the season for both points scored and allowed on Tuesday evening. Grace Johnson scored 11 points and Jodi Anderson and Jenna Guyer 10 each for the Cougars (19-6). The game was in stark contrast to their first meeting in which Centennial won 78-71 over the Tornadoes (9-16). Centennial will close the regular season hosting Maple Grove on Friday evening.

